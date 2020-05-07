Sir Viv Richards voted Glamorgan's greatest overseas player

Sir Viv Richards
West Indies batting great Sir Viv Richards topped the polls for both Glamorgan and Somerset

West Indies star Sir Viv Richards has been voted Glamorgan's best overseas player in a BBC Sport poll.

Richards spent four seasons with the county and inspired them to the 1993 one-day league title.

He took 38% of the vote, pipping Pakistan star Majid Khan, who gained 35% of the vote and played from 1968-1976.

Richards was also chosen as Somerset fans' favourite with an overwhelming 90% of their vote.

BBC Sport's audience was given the choice of four Glamorgan players who all helped their side to silverware.

Majid was a leading part of the 1969 Championship-winning side, third-placed Pakistan paceman Waqar Younis bowled them to the four-day title in 1997, and Australia fast bowler Michael Kasprowicz was a spearhead of the attack in one-day league wins in 2002 and 2004.

But Richards took the accolade despite being towards the end of his career when he came to Wales in 1990 - scoring 3,382 first-class runs and 1,921 one-day runs for Glamorgan, claiming useful wickets, and providing an intense dressing-room presence to inspire his team-mates.

"Viv had the biggest influence in my opinion... he taught us how to win. He was also the best fielder I've ever seen and he was 40," tweeted former team-mate and Glamorgan captain Steve James.

Richards will now go forward to a BBC Sport poll comparing the leading overseas players for each of the 18 first-class counties.

