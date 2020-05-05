Cricket: Coronavirus could cost ECB £380m - Tom Harrison

The earliest date England could play a Test is thought to be 8 July

The impact of coronavirus could cost the England and Wales Cricket Board £380m, its chief executive Tom Harrison has told the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.

There will be no professional cricket in England until at least 1 July and the Hundred - the governing body's flagship new competition - has been postponed until 2021.

Speaking to MPs on Tuesday, Harrison added that 800 days of cricket could be lost by all professional clubs and the ECB.

"We anticipate, with no cricket this year, a worst-case scenario could be as bad as £380m," he said.

"With a following wind, hopefully we will be able to play a significant number of Test matches this summer, which will helps us mitigate those financial losses that we are facing at the moment.

England are due to play West Indies and Pakistan this summer, with Ireland and Australia also originally pencilled in for one-day tours.

The ECB remains confident they can schedule some cricket, with planning under way for possible Tests against West Indies behind closed doors, followed by the visit of Pakistan.