Australia replace India at top of world Test rankings

Australia last won an away Test match in New Zealand in 2016

Australia have returned to the top of the Test rankings for the first time in four years.

Justin Langer's side replace India, despite having not won an away series since beating New Zealand in 2016.

The Black Caps move up to second as India slip to third, with England fourth on the International Cricket Council's list.

Australia also head the Twenty20 table, while 2019 World Cup winners England remain top in one-day cricket.

India had been top of the Test rankings since October 2016.

"We recognise how fluid these rankings are, but at this time it was certainly nice to put a smile on our faces," Langer said.

"Hopefully over the past couple of years not only have we performed well on the field, but also off the field.

"You can only judge yourself as being the best if you beat the best.

"Ultimately, we have to beat India in India, and we've got to beat them when they come back [to Australia]."