Spot the ball: England win Women's World Cup final in 2017

How good is your cricketing eye?

England women's World Cup triumph against India at Lord's in 2017 was one of the most thrilling finals in history.

The match will be broadcast once again on the BBC Sport website and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra on 2 May, with 'live' text and Test Match Special commentary.

But, World Cup titles aside, can you spot where the ball should be in these photos from that dramatic match?