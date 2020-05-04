Who is Surrey's greatest overseas player?

BBC Sport website journalists and local radio commentators have selected four candidates for each of the 18 counties.

Vote from the four possible options below - the vote will close at 16:00 BST on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Intikhab Alam: The former Pakistan Test captain took 629 wickets and hit 5,707 runs in 232 first-class appearances for Surrey (1969-81). The leg spinner had been a Test cricketer for 10 years when he first came to The Oval in 1969. Stayed on after Pakistan's summer tour to England in 1971, taking 32 wickets late in Surrey's County Championship title win.

Kumar Sangakkara: Hit 14 tons in just 33 matches in three seasons for Surrey (2015-17), totalling 3,400 first-class runs at 62.96. That and his 1,941 limited-over runs are dwarfed by his record for Sri Lanka, for whom he made more than 28,000 runs across all formats. His happy, smiling countenance and quality of batsmanship left a marvellous impression at The Oval.

Saqlain Mushtaq: England's spin bowling coach also took 208 wickets in 49 Tests for Pakistan between 1995 and 2004. But for most of that time he was a Surrey player, taking 424 first-class wickets in 94 matches for the county and a further 120 in limited-over games. A handy lower-order batsman too, hitting 2,080 runs in all forms of the game.

Sylvester Clarke: Played just 11 Tests for the West Indies - but that was down to the sheer number of quality fast bowlers coming out of the Caribbean at that time. It left him free to take 591 first-class wickets in 152 games for Surrey, backed by 2,130 runs, including a ton against Glamorgan at Swansea in 1981. Also took 212 one-day wickets.