Who is Somerset's greatest overseas player?

BBC Sport website journalists and local radio commentators have selected four candidates for each of the 18 counties.

Vote from the four possible options below - the vote will close at 16:00 BST on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.

Alfonso Thomas: After first being brought over to English cricket by Warwickshire in 2007, the South African seamer then spent the next eight seasons with Somerset, taking 308 first-class wickets in 92 matches, as well as making 1,869 runs. Also took 250 wickets in limited-over games, ending up five times a beaten finalist, twice in the CB40 at Lord's and three times in the T20 competition.

Bill Alley: Popular Australian all-rounder, who bowled right-fast medium and batted left-handed. Played 350 first-class games (1957-1968) before retiring as a player to spend 17 years as a first-class umpire, standing in 10 Tests. Hit 24 centuries in his 16,664 first-class runs, and took 738 wickets. Claimed 3-22 in the 1967 Lord's Gillette Cup final defeat by Kent.

Joel Garner: Gangling 6ft 8in Barbados paceman known throughout his career as 'Big Bird'. Had already made his West Indies Test debut when he joined in 1977. Ended up with 338 first-class wickets for Somerset and 206 in 128 List A games, also playing a pivotal part of the county's run of five one-day trophies between 1979 and 1983.

Sir Viv Richards: First joined Somerset in 1974 in the same batch of new arrivals as Ian Botham, Vic Marks and the late Peter Roebuck. On top of 8,540 Test runs for the West Indies, Richards hit 58 tons in his 14,698 first-class and 7,349 one-day runs for Somerset until 1986, when he and Garner were ousted as overseas signings, and Botham followed in protest - but not before the county had won five trophies.