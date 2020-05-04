Who is Nottinghamshire's greatest overseas player?

BBC Sport website journalists and local radio commentators have selected four candidates for each of the 18 counties.

the vote will close at 16:00 BST on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.



Clive Rice: The South African enjoyed 13 years' unbroken service for Notts from 1975 to 1987, the last 10 as captain, during which time he led them to two County Championships (1981 and 1987) and the 1987 NatWest Trophy to complete the double. Scored 17,053 runs and took 476 wickets in 283 first-class games, plus 8,666 runs and 291 wickets in one-day cricket.

David Hussey: Australia one-day batsman who gave a decade of service between 2004 and 2013, helping Notts to win the County Championship in 2005 and 2010. Made 23 centuries out of his 6,312 runs in 81 first-class matches. Also scored well in one-day cricket, hitting 1,990 in 72 List A games and 1,922 in 70 T20s.

Sir Garfield Sobers: The West Indies Test legend was 33 when he joined Notts in 1968. Famously became the first man to hit six sixes in one over in first-class cricket in the final game of his first season, against Glamorgan at Swansea. The left-hander struck 7,041 runs and took 281 wickets in 107 first-class games, plus 2,553 runs and 103 wickets in 86 List A matches.

Sir Richard Hadlee: The great New Zealand all-rounder was voted PCA Player of the Year in Notts' trophy winning seasons of 1981 and 1987. Represented the county for 10 straight seasons from 1978 to 1987, taking 622 wickets and making 5,854 runs in 148 first-class games. Also scored 2,951 runs and took 231 wickets in 160 List A games.