Who is Northamptonshire's greatest overseas player?

BBC Sport website journalists and local radio commentators have selected four candidates for each of the 18 counties.

Vote from the four possible options below - the vote will close at 16:00 BST on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Bishan Bedi: Much-liked slow left-arm Indian Test spinner, who set a trend for bowling in his wide range of colourful patkas, inspiring a generation as he charmed his way to 437 wickets in 110 games in his five seasons with Northants (1972-73 and 1975-77). His 53 List A wickets included three in the 1976 Gillette Cup final win over Lancashire at Lord's.

Curtly Ambrose: Between 1989 and 1996, the West Indies Test fast bowler took 318 wickets in 78 first-class matches and 115 wickets in 95 one-day appearances, highlighted by two scalps in Northants' NatWest Trophy final win over Leicestershire at Lord's in 1992. His 405 Test wickets puts him 15th on the all-time list.

Mushtaq Mohammad: After his Northants debut against the 1964 Australian tourists, the Pakistan batsman, from the illustrious Mohammad cricketing family of four Test-playing brothers, enjoyed 12 years' almost uninterrupted service (1966-1977). He made 15,961 runs in 262 first-class matches, including 32 centuries, as well as taking 551 wickets with his leg spin. Also made 3,924 one-day runs.

Sarfraz Nawaz: Pakistan fast bowler had 12 full seasons in England (three of which included Test tours) from 1969 to 1982, taking 511 first-class and 224 one-day wickets. More than useful tail-ender who scored 3,212 first-class runs, including 10 fifties, and 1,177 in limited-overs cricket. Key part of 1976 and 1980 Lord's one-day trophy winning teams.