Who is Middlesex's greatest overseas player?

BBC Sport website journalists and local radio commentators have selected four candidates for each of the 18 counties.

Chris Rogers: Australia Test opener played 151 games in English county cricket with five different counties - Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northants, Middlesex and Somerset. But it was at Lord's where he spent most time, playing 60 matches, captaining the side in 2014 and making 4,812 of his overall county haul of 12,642 runs.

Desmond Haynes: West Indies Test opener made 7,071 runs, at 49.10, in 95 first-class matches in his five seasons at Lord's between 1989 and 1994, including 21 of his 61 career centuries. Also made six more tons in one-day cricket, in his haul of 4,105 runs for Middlesex in 96 matches. Won the County Championship in 1990 and 1993 and the Sunday League in 1992.

Vintcent van der Bijl: The tall South African made a massive impact in his full season at Lord's in 1980, the perfect contrast to the pace and power of Wayne Daniel. He took 85 first-class wickets and claimed 25 List A scalps to help Middlesex win the County Championship and Gillette Cup double.

Wayne Daniel: The West Indies fast bowler took 71 wickets as Middlesex shared the county title with Kent in 1977, again contributing massively as they won three more (1980, 1982 and 1985), as well as five one-day trophies. Took over 1,000 wickets (685 first-class, 316 in one-day cricket).