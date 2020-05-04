Who is Lancashire's greatest overseas player?

BBC Sport website journalists and local radio commentators have selected four candidates for each of the 18 counties.

Vote from the four possible options below - the vote will close at 16:00 BST on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Clive Lloyd: Made 219 first-class appearances around his glittering West Indies career for Lancashire between 1968 and 1986, hitting 30 of his 79 career tons in his haul of 12,764 runs. Also a serial one-day trophy winner in 273 games.

Farokh Engineer: The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman made 5,942 first-class runs, took 429 catches and made 35 stumpings in 175 games for the Red Rose from 1968 to 1976. A key part of Lancashire's all-conquering one-day golden era side, making 154 appearances.

Ted McDonald: The Australian Test fast bowler took 1,053 wickets in 217 matches spread over the space of little more than seven years from 1924 to 1931 and helped to win four of the county's five Championship titles between the two world wars in Lancashire's golden age.

Wasim Akram: The Pakistan all-rounder played 91 first-class and 165 one-day games between 1988 and 1998, helping to win five of Lancashire's seven one-day trophies in that time. Took 374 first-class wickets and a further 260 one-day scalps - and made a combined 5,533 runs.