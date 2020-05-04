Who is Kent's greatest overseas player?

BBC Sport website journalists and local radio commentators have selected four candidates for each of the 18 counties.

Vote from the four possible options below - the vote will close at 16:00 BST on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Aravinda de Silva: The Sri Lanka star had just one season at Canterbury, but what a season. He made 473 runs, including two tons, as Kent won the 1995 Sunday League, hit a Lord's century in the Benson & Hedges Cup final defeat by Lancashire and struck six tons in his 1,661 runs from 15 Championship matches. That was not enough to prevent Kent finishing bottom of the table.

Asif Iqbal: Pakistan batsman and brilliant fielder, who bowled medium pace. Scored 13,231 runs in 243 first-class games for Kent, who he captained in 1977, 1981 and 1982. Also made 5,554 one-day runs in 241 games and took 179 wickets in both forms of the game during 14 years of service (1968-1982). Won four Lord's one-day trophies, three Sunday Leagues and two Championship titles.

Carl Hooper: Guyana-born batsman and off-spinner spent five full summers with Kent (1992-94, 1996 and 1998) during the course of his 102-match West Indies Test career. Scored 6,714 runs at 50.48 and took 154 wickets in 85 first-class games, and 4,158 runs and 91 wickets in 113 one-day games.

John Shepherd: West Indies all-rounder only played five Tests, but that included a five-wicket debut haul against England in Manchester in 1969, starting with the scalp of Geoffrey Boycott. Scored 9,401 runs and took 832 wickets in 303 first-class games for Kent plus 3,555 runs and 99 wickets in 250 one-day games.