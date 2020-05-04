Who is Hampshire's greatest overseas player?

Barry Richards: Classy South African opener who only played four Tests but made the most of his enforced exile from international cricket to plunder 15,607 runs, including 38 tons, at an average of 50.50 in 204 matches in 11 years with Hampshire from 1968 to 1978. Also scored 6,708 runs in 186 one-day games.

Gordon Greenidge: The Barbados-born opener had already made more than 100 first-class appearances, mostly for Hampshire, before making the first of 108 Test appearances for West Indies in November 1974. Ended up making 19,840 runs in 275 first-class games for Hampshire between his debut in 1970 and 1987, as well as 9,801 runs in 274 one-day games.

Malcolm Marshall: West Indies Test legend who took 826 first-class and 239 List A wickets in his 11 years with Hampshire spread between 1979 and 1993. Also weighed in with 5,847 first-class runs, including five tons and 26 fifties, and 2,073 in one-day cricket.

Shane Warne: The star Australian leg-spinner - cricket's second-highest Test wicket-taker with 708 - first joined Hampshire in 2000, returning for the last four years of his first-class and List A career as captain (2004-2007). Claimed 276 wickets and made 2,040 runs in 66 first-class games, with a further 120 wickets and 568 runs in 71 List A appearances.