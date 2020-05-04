Who is Glamorgan's greatest overseas player?

BBC Sport website journalists and local radio commentators have selected four candidates for each of the 18 counties.

Vote from the four possible options below - the vote will close at 16:00 BST on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Majid Khan: The popular 63-times capped Pakistan Test batsman was part of Glamorgan's 1969 Championship-winning side. Made 21 centuries in his 9,610 runs in 154 first-class games, taking 51 wickets. Also hit 2,543 one-day runs in 113 games and took 33 wickets with his economical off-spin.

Michael Kasprowicz: Australian Test fast bowler who would bowl all day - and was one of the nicest men in the game. Having previously had seasons with Essex (1994) and Leicestershire (1999), took 151 wickets in his 34 first-class Glamorgan games from 2002 to 2004, scoring three fifties in his 1,034 runs. Also claimed 57 List A scalps in 43 games.

Sir Viv Richards: The West Indies legend had four seasons with Glamorgan at the tail end of his career, from the age of 38, having enjoyed the majority of his success in county cricket with Somerset, but was an inspiration. Scored 3,382 first-class runs, including 10 tons, in 49 games, as well as 1,921 one-day runs, helping the Welsh county win the 1993 Sunday League title.

Waqar Younis: Pakistan paceman played a key role in the Championship-winning side in 1997, when his 68 wickets helped earn Glamorgan's first title in 28 years. Waqar also had a short spell at Warwickshire and three years with Surrey, but it was for Glamorgan that he had his main impact.