Who is Essex's greatest overseas player?

BBC Sport website journalists and local radio commentators have selected four candidates for each of the 18 counties.

Vote from the four possible options below - the vote will close at 16:00 BST on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Keith Boyce: Made 8,648 runs and took 662 wickets in 211 matches in his 11 years with the county from 1967 to 1977. Also made 2,249 one-day runs and took 243 wickets. Made 21 Test appearances for West Indies.

Ken McEwan: The exciting South African batsman plundered 18,088 runs in 282 first-class matches between 1974 and 1985. Helped Essex win their first three titles in 1979, 1983 (when he was top scorer in the country with 2,051 runs) and 1984, and their first five one-day trophies.

Mark Waugh: The twin brother of former Australia captain Steve Waugh made 6,690 runs for Essex (including 1,253 at 78.31 in the 1992 title-winning season) between joining the county in 1988 and his sixth and last visit in 2002. Also made 2,992 one-day runs. Played 128 Tests for Australia.

Ryan ten Doeschate: The South Africa-born Netherlands international has now made over 500 appearances since his Essex debut on the opening weekend of T20 cricket in June 2003. Has scored 9,309 runs and taken 187 wickets in 179 first-class matches, made 3,621 runs in 159 List A games and 3,143 runs in 151 T20 games, helping Essex win three trophies.