Who is Durham's greatest overseas player?

BBC Sport website journalists and local radio commentators have selected four candidates for each of the 18 counties.

Vote from the four possible options below - the vote will close at 16:00 BST on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Callum Thorp: No-nonsense Australian bowler who put it on a length and caused problems for batsmen all over the country. Thorp was key in all Durham achieved during their late 2000s heyday, taking 257 first-class wickets in 88 matches and a further 40 in the one-day game.

Dale Benkenstein: Arrived from South Africa in 2005 to help turn Durham into a county cricket force. Won promotion in his first year and led the county to the first of three titles in 2008, and a One-Day Cup. Made 21 centuries, a then-record for Durham which has since been beaten by Paul Collingwood's 25.

David Boon: The Australian opener helped shape the club into a competitive force after seven years towards the bottom of the table and inspired them to Division One for the start of the new two-tier league structure in 2000. Made 3,007 first-class runs and 1,465 in one-day cricket.

Michael Di Venuto: Won two league titles and a cup with Durham after being let go by Derbyshire. Broke the record for the most runs in a season (1,654) as Durham went through the entire County Championship campaign unbeaten in 2009 to retain their title.