Test Match Special to replay classic matches, including Edgbaston 2005

England women's 50-over World Cup success will be the first game replayed

Test Match Special will replay commentaries of classic England matches throughout May on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Famous Ashes matches, including the 2005 Edgbaston Test, will be relived alongside memorable World Cup moments including England women's success in 2017 and every game of the men's 2019 winning campaign.

"We have been inundated with listeners wanting us to replay great matches," said Test Match Special producer Adam Mountford.

"By a long distance, the most requested game was Edgbaston 2005 so we are delighted that in the absence of any live cricket action we can rekindle some magical memories of that game and other great matches from England's recent past."

Commentaries will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and via the BBC Sport website and app.

The BBC Sport website will also produce live text commentaries alongside replays of some of the iconic commentaries, including the final two days of the Edgbaston Test on 9 and 10 May.

The announcement comes after Test Match Special's replay of the 2019 Ben Stokes Headingley Test had more than 210,000 online stream requests on the final day, with users listening for longer than on the original day, demonstrating the huge appetite for cricket during this period.

Test Match Special summariser Michael Vaughan, who captained England in the 2005 Ashes series, said: "The Edgbaston Test match of 2005 was undoubtedly the most dramatic I've ever been involved in and I look forward to hearing for the first time how it sounded for the listeners to Test Match Special."

There will more classic Test matches replayed in June, when the international season had been due to start, with full details to follow.

Schedule in full

Saturday 2 May

2017 Women's World Cup final - England v India (10:30-19:00 BST)

Thursday 7-Sunday 10 May

2005 Edgbaston Ashes Test (10:30-19:00 BST)

Saturday 16 May

2010 T20 World Cup final - England v Australia (time tbc)

Monday 17-Sunday 31 May

Every game of the men's 2019 World Cup success (times tbc)

Further games in June will be announced in due course. All commentaries are subject to change.