Jofra Archer: England World Cup winner searches for medal in lockdown
Unpacking after moving house is not the easiest task at the best of times.
And for World Cup winner Jofra Archer, there's a little something missing in his new flat.
Archer bowled the super over in which England beat New Zealand to clinch their first men's World Cup title in front of a packed Lord's crowd.
England lifted the trophy and each player received a winner's medal as a momento of the day.
"Oh, jeez. So, the funny thing is..." pace bowler Archer said when asked by BBC Radio 5 Live where he keeps his medal.
"I have a portrait that someone did of me and sent to me, so I had the medal hanging on that.
"I moved flats, the picture has been put on a new wall but there's no medal.
"I've turned the house upside down for over a week, and still haven't managed to find it."
Archer said he would still keep looking for the medal, adding: "Trust me, there's nothing else to do in these conditions!"
Archer was recovering from a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow when the coronavirus lockdown began in the UK.
Asked what he had been doing - other than searching for his medal - the 25-year-old said he was making the most of the situation
"To be honest with you, I'm having a blast," Archer added.
"I get to play Call of Duty as long as I want and I still get to train at home.
"I did play the cricket [video] game last week - I'll probably stick to CoD!"