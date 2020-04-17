Graeme Smith: Former captain named South Africa director of cricket

Graeme Smith made 177 Test appearances for South Africa at an average of 48.25 runs with the bat

South Africa have appointed former captain Graeme Smith as director of cricket on a permanent basis.

The 39-year-old was given the job in an acting capacity in December but has now signed an initial two-year deal.

Smith oversaw the four-match Test series against England, which the Proteas lost at home 3-1.

"I am determined to get South African cricket back to where it belongs as one of the world leaders at international level," said Smith.

"My appointment brings a degree of permanency to my position which makes planning the road ahead a lot easier.

"There is a lot of work that still needs to be done, not just at international level but throughout our pipeline development pathways as well."

Cricket South Africa's acting chief executive Dr Jacques Faul said: "Graeme has made a huge impact with his energy, expertise, hard work ethic and characteristic determination and passion he has brought to the position during the time he has served in an acting capacity."

Smith made his South Africa debut in 2002 and succeeded Shaun Pollock as captain the following year, becoming the Proteas' youngest ever skipper at the age of 22.

He went on to play in 177 Test matches, 197 one-day internationals and 33 Twenty20 internationals before retiring in 2014.