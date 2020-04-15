Derbyshire defer Sean Abbott and Ben McDermott deals until 2021

Sean Abbott also has experience of playing in the Indian Premier League

Derbyshire have deferred the signing of Ben McDermott and Sean Abbott until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australia pair were originally set to feature for the county this season.

Paceman Abbott agreed an all-formats contract for the first half of the campaign, while wicketkeeper-batsman McDermott was set for a white-ball deal in the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup.

“We’ll keep our options open for this summer,” Derbyshire chief executive Ryan Duckett said.

“These are unprecedented times and following the postponement of cricket until at least 28 May, and the full impact of the current situation yet to be determined, we need to be mindful of our cricket budget in 2020.”

McDermott, 25, is the son of former Australia fast bowler Craig, while Abbott, 28, has been a long-time servant for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shioeld and Sydney Sixers in Australia’s Big Bash.

Both have represented Australia in T20 internationals.