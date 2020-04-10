Nathan Lyon: Australia spinner's deal at Hampshire cancelled

Nathan Lyon has taken 390 Test wickets for Australia

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon's deal to play part of the 2020 season at Hampshire has been cancelled.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means domestic cricket in England will not start until 28 May at the earliest.

Lyon, 32, was to play in the first half of the County Championship campaign.

"Following conversations with Nathan and his management, it was mutually agreed that he would no longer join us this season," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said.

"These are obviously very uncertain and challenging times, and it's clear the issues cricket currently faces will contribute to the way in which counties are able to operate and prepare for this season.

"I would like to thank Nathan and his representatives for their complete understanding and agreement and we hope to welcome him to the club next season."