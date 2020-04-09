Shaun Udal: Ex-England spinner fears Parkinson's deterioration

Shaun Udal's career high was taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar in a famous Test win in India

Former England spinner Shaun Udal fears his Parkinson’s condition may seriously deteriorate after losing access to some of his vital treatment.

Ex-Hampshire and Middlesex player Udal, 51, revealed last April that he has the progressive neurological condition.

But his NHS muscular reactivation treatment has been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been challenging,” Udal told BBC Radio Solent. “There’s been a marked difference in my shakes.”

Udal played four Tests in 2005 and 2006 as well as 11 one-day internationals between 1994 and 2005.

He took to social media to confirm his Parkinson’s diagnosis and received a huge swathe of support from around the cricketing world.

Parkinson’s has three main symptoms - involuntary shaking, slow movement and stiff and inflexible muscles.

“Thankfully I’m not at the back-end stage, but the muscle reactivation treatment was really helping me with my speech and the dragging of my legs,” Udal said.

“Having that was really paramount to my weekly routine, helping me get through relatively pain free.

“But that’s been stopped for three weeks now and I’m really noticing the difference. It’s impacting my day-to-day life in terms of talking and walking.

“I’m dropping more cups of tea and glasses of wine - which is a first for me,” he joked.

Off-spinner Udal retired from playing in 2010 having bagged more than 800 first-class wickets.

He also collected the prized scalp of Sachin Tendulkar among his eight Test victims as he helped England to a famous win in Mumbai in 2006.

Udal hopes to be able to able to resume his muscle reactivation treatment as soon as NHS resources allow.

“It’s nobody’s fault,” he said. “It’s just how things are at the moment and a lot of other people are going through more serious things. I just have to find a way through it.

“I certainly don’t want to go down the heavy drugs route, but the old British Bulldog spirit has to come through and make sure I keep fighting.”