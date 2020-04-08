County cricketers agree 'support package' to help first-class game

Essex have won the County Championship in two of the past three seasons

County players have agreed a voluntary "support package" that will set "maximum reductions" to salaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Professional Cricketers' Association - together with the ECB and 18 first-class counties - have reached an initial agreement for April and May.

Players will agree to be furloughed if requested, with county champions Essex among those to ask theirs to do so.

They will also take pay cuts, with the PCA giving up £1m in 2020 prize money.

Following the PCA's announcement, Essex - who also won the T20 Blast last year - confirmed they have placed their players and the majority of non-playing staff on temporary leave until further notice.

Leicestershire have done likewise but for a specified period of three weeks, while Derbyshire not giving a timeframe following their decision to accept the furlough.

Yorkshire and Worcestershire had previously confirmed that they were using the government's job retention scheme.

The Championship season was scheduled to begin on Sunday but has been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some counties have told BBC Sport they are preparing for potentially no cricket at all to be played in 2020.

"The understanding from our players and the willingness to help has been particularly heartening," said PCA chairman Daryl Mitchell, and also an all-rounder for Worcestershire.

"As a group of players, we will do everything we can to ensure that when cricket does return the sport is in a position to thrive."

Domestic prize money will also be relinquished as part of the agreement.

