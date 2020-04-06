Yorkshire: Players and coaches placed on furlough leave at Headingley

Yorkshire were due to start a home game against Gloucestershire on Sunday

Yorkshire have become the first county to put players and coaches on furlough leave due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most non-playing staff at Headingley were placed on the government job retention scheme at the end of March.

A number of the other 18 first-class counties have also put non-playing employees on furlough.

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon contacted each player and member of staff individually after a board meeting on Friday.

“We’re in the midst of a national crisis and cricket is secondary at this moment,” the former Yorkshire and England opening batsman said.

The new County Championship campaign was due to start on Sunday, but first-class cricket is currently suspended until at least 28 May.

Some counties have told BBC Sport they are preparing for potentially no cricket at all to be played in 2020.

“We feel these measures need to be taken to ensure as little damage as possible to the business,” Moxon said.

“The players are disappointed not to be playing as they have worked hard during the winter and have been excited about the season ahead.

“However, they are all fully understanding of the decision. We hope the situation improves as quickly as possible to ensure everyone can resume some kind of normality as soon as possible.”