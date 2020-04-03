New Zealand visits to Scotland and Ireland 'highly unlikely'

New Zealand lost their opening ODI in Australia on 13 March before the tour was cancelled

New Zealand Cricket say their summer matches against Scotland and Ireland are "highly unlikely" to go ahead.

The Black Caps are scheduled to play a T20 and a one-day international in Edinburgh on 10 and 12 June.

The tour also includes three T20s at Bready and three ODIs at Stormont in Northern Ireland.

"Clearly, this situation is extremely disappointing for everyone involved in sport," said New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White.

"But, given the bigger picture, and the terrible toll Covid-19 is taking worldwide, we need to look after not only our own people but the greater community good."

New Zealand, who had to cut short a visit to Australia after one match, had summer dates in the Netherlands and West Indies too.

Australia are due to play an ODI against Scotland on 29 June before July internationals in England.