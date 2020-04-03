What's the one question you have always wanted to ask about cricket?

Whether you're a cricket badger or new to the game, there's bound to be something you want to know about it.

Why are cricket obsessives are called badgers? What's a googly? How did fielding positions get their names?

Or it could be as simple as: who is the best batsman of all time? Actually, that's not as simple as you might think...

Anyway, now's your chance to find out.

We want to demystify cricket for a new audience before a summer which, coronavirus permitting, will see live cricket return to the BBC for the first time since 1999.

Just fill in the form below and we'll answer a selection of your questions.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you