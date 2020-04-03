What's the one question you have always wanted to ask about cricket?
-
- From the section Cricket
Whether you're a cricket badger or new to the game, there's bound to be something you want to know about it.
Why are cricket obsessives are called badgers? What's a googly? How did fielding positions get their names?
Or it could be as simple as: who is the best batsman of all time? Actually, that's not as simple as you might think...
Anyway, now's your chance to find out.
We want to demystify cricket for a new audience before a summer which, coronavirus permitting, will see live cricket return to the BBC for the first time since 1999.
Just fill in the form below and we'll answer a selection of your questions.