David Hodgkiss: Lancashire CCC chairman dies aged 71

David Hodgkiss (right), pictured making a presentation to Lancashire and England bowler James Anderson, became Lancashire chairman in 2017

David Hodgkiss, chairman of Lancashire County Cricket Club, has died at the age of 71.

Hodgkiss took on the role in 2017 after almost two decades on the club’s board, which included spells as treasurer and vice-chairman.

"He was much loved by everyone at Lancashire and respected throughout the cricketing world," a statement on the club website said.

"Our sincere condolences and thoughts and prayers are with his family."