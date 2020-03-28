How cricketers are coping during coronavirus

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, with Sandy at slip

Another day in self-isolation, another day without cricket… I’m not going crazy. Who said I was going crazy?!

As the days merge into one it’s getting harder to come up with ways to stay occupied at home and pretend we’re not missing cricket.

And it’s not just us fighting off the boredom. Cricket stars have got creative in lockdown and taken to their phone to keep us entertained and show us nifty ways to keep fit at home.

So sit back, relax, stay at home and check out the best of cricket social in self-isolation…

Teething troubles

Were you one of those like Jofra Archer who spent the first few days forgetting you couldn’t leave the house?

Wasim Akram was having some technical issues once training was cancelled. Someone help the poor guy out…

Only cricket fans could come up with the perfect analogy to describe the current situation. This is brilliant! Stokes/NHS do your thing, we’ll be over here wiping our glasses…

'What do you mean, we can still play cricket?'

Don’t let Covid-19 stop you – there are still plenty of ways to keep up the skills training. Freya Ruth challenged her team-mates to the round-the-world challenge...

Danielle Gibson posted back with a cheeky hat catch!

The world of football may be all over the toilet roll challenge, but this post took it to a whole new level. Who’d have thought recreating the World Cup final using toilet roll would be just as epic?

Who doesn’t love recreating the big moments…?

Sam Curran is no stranger to having to play cricket in his back yard. He shared a cute video of him practising his batting at the age of three with a sock and again now and we are loving it!

All hail the #cricketsockswing...

And it’s not just batting. Sophie Luff got creative with some roof tiles for her self-isolation catching practice...

Tom Banton tried to get his dog to go in the slips but didn’t have much luck…

But Kane Williamson’s dog Sandy took to it like a pro - howzat!

If mum says so, maybe you could risk playing indoors like Shreyas Gopal...

And it’s not just cricketers who are getting their batting groove on. Rugby legend Dan Carter padded up with his son for a game in the back garden...

#HOMETEAM, home workouts and homies

Jimmy goes all superdad and gets his daughters to help him stay in shape...

Life after one week really hit home for Shikhar Dhawan...

But David Warner still looks like he’s managing to find time to keep up the skills...

Meanwhile, Jofra has another challenge in mind...

We don’t blame you for hitting the crisps. Who else is eating all the food while stuck in self-isolation? Guilty.

'To all the cricket I loved before - I still miss you'

If you’re still missing cricket between all the cricket and workout challenges, iPlayer and Netflix binge watching, enjoy a good throwback like Ravi Ashwin.

Or give a thought to Jos Buttler, who is passing the time by help wife Louise demonstrate simple Pilates exercises. It’s not obvious at all how much he's missing cricket...

After all the exercise and home workouts, you’ve earned yourself a nice sit-down, and what better way to do it than with a jigsaw of THAT iconic moment...?

And if all that’s not enough to quench your thirst for cricket you can opt to follow a simulation match, and check it out - England ‘won’ the first Test!

Maybe being in lockdown isn’t so bad after all.