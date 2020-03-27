Huddersfield Town: Leicestershire name Terriers’ director Sean Jarvis as new CEO

Leicestershire won just one County Championship Division Two game in 2019 and finished bottom of the table

Leicestershire have appointed Huddersfield Town's outgoing commercial director Sean Jarvis as their new chief executive.

He leaves the Championship football club after 14 years in which they rose from League One to the Premier League.

Jarvis, who has been a "commercial strategist" on the board at Grace Road for the past 12 months, replaces Karen Rothery as CEO.

"Sean will be an asset to us," said chairman Mehmooda Duke.

"He comes with a wealth of experience in sport which I am sure will help drive Leicestershire County Cricket Club to a promising future."

Jarvis will start his new role on 24 June, but as yet it is not known when any county cricket will be played this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced last week that the season will not start until at least 28 May.