Yorkshire put 'large proportion' of staff on furlough

Headingley hosted the epic third Ashes Test in which England's Ben Stokes made a match-winning unbeaten 135

Yorkshire have placed a "large proportion" of their staff on furlough to help ease the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The county season will not start until at least 28 May because of the pandemic, and chief executive Mark Arthur said action was needed during this "unprecedented time".

"By taking advantage of the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme, we are able to preserve jobs during such a difficult financial period," he said in a statement.

Staff furloughed under the scheme will be paid 80% of their salary by the government - up to £2,500 a month.

Yorkshire's Headingley home has been closed in accordance with government advice and the club will continue to operate with a skeleton staff.

Yorkshire posted record profits in 2019 to cut debt by £3.8m to £18.3m.