International Cricket Council opens up archive of classic matches

Media playback is not supported on this device How England won an incredible Cricket World Cup final

Footage of classic cricket matches has been made available for fans who are isolating because of coronavirus.

Video of International Cricket Council events dating back to the 1975 World Cup will be available to broadcasters.

Highlights and tournament recaps will be shown on the ICC's social media channels and there will be 'Watch Parties' of iconic games.

ICC chief Manu Sawhney said: "The need to connect with our fan communities is perhaps greater than ever."

Video will be available from men and women's 50-over and T20 World Cups, as well as the Champions Trophy and Under-19 World Cups.

There will also be a behind the scenes film from the 2019 men's World Cup, which England won in a thrilling finale at Lord's.

“We hope this move will help our broadcast partners and give cricket fans the opportunity to relive some of the great cricketing moments," chief executive Sawhney added.

Let us know your favourite matches in the comments section below.