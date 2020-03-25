Ellyse Perry: Australia star all-rounder has hamstring surgery

Ellyse Perry (centre) joined team-mates and singer namesake Katy Perry on stage for the post-final celebrations, having missed out with injury

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has had surgery on the hamstring problem which kept her out of the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals and final.

The 29-year-old was injured while fielding during their final group game against New Zealand on 2 March.

"The recovery is looking good, all our medical staff are happy with how the surgery went," said coach Matthew Mott.

Perry is expected to be sidelined for six months, but may return for their series against New Zealand in October.

While Perry was not in the first tranche of overseas signings announced for the women's Hundred competition in England this summer, as one of the world's leading female cricketers she would have been a very attractive potential recruit - but will now not be available.

She would have missed Australia's tour of South Africa, which was scheduled to be taking place at the moment but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.