Miles Hammond: Gloucestershire opener extends contract to 2022

Miles Hammond has scored two first-class centuries

Gloucestershire opening batsman Miles Hammond has extended his contract until the end of the 2022 season.

The 24-year-old Cheltenham-born left-hander has played in 26 first-class games since his debut in 2013.

He averaged 41.25 in four One-Day Cup appearances last term, including a knock of 95 against Sussex.

"I’m thankful for the belief the club have shown me and I can’t wait to get back out on the field once this uncertainty is over," said Hammond.

He told the club website: "We know we are capable of achieving big things and hopefully we get the chance to do that."

Head coach Richard Dawson added: “We are delighted that Miles will be with us over the next few years.

"He is a young lad who is eager to learn and has developed his game each year at the club."