Ireland v Bangladesh: Seven-match series postponed because of coronavirus

The seven-match series between Ireland and Bangladesh in May has been called off because of coronavirus.

The games were scheduled to he held in Belfast and England.

"We've a responsibility to protect the wellbeing of players, coaches, fans and wider community," said Warren Deutrom, Cricket Ireland chief executive.

The announcement comes five days after Ireland's six-game tour of Zimbabwe, scheduled for next month, was called off due to the pandemic.

Cricket Ireland and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have agreed to postpone the series in line with advice from both Irish and UK governments around international travel, sporting events and mass gatherings.

"Once the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic was understood, and the advice of both Governments and partner boards was sought, it became increasingly unlikely that this series could proceed as scheduled," added Deutrom.

"We will not hesitate to take a safety-first approach to our operations over coming months."

"We will continue monitoring the situation, and will liaise as necessary with relevant sports bodies, public health agencies and our stakeholders here and abroad, and provide further updates on the home season in due course.

"We would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their helpful cooperation in reaching this decision, and we shall work with them at establishing new dates for the series when we are all in a position to plan for the future with greater certainty."