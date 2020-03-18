Coronavirus: Glamorgan postpone Annual General Meeting

Sophia Gardens hosted four matches in the World Cup and a T20 game between England and Pakistan in 2019.

Glamorgan Cricket Club have postponed their Annual General Meeting, which was scheduled for 26 March, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The county had already called off their pre-season tour of La Manga.

Chairman Gareth Williams told members it would be "inexcusable" to hold a meeting "with all the attendant health risks which that would entail".

"In the circumstances, the AGM will be adjourned until such time as it is safe to proceed," he added.

The county earlier this month declared profits of over £750,000 in 2019, thanks to staging five days of international cricket.

Glamorgan are scheduled to begin their Championship season at home to Middlesex in Cardiff on Sunday, 19 April.

The England and Wales Cricket Board will discuss the possible rescheduling of the domestic season in response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday.

"These are of course extraordinarily challenging times," Williams added.

"But if we all follow the advice and instructions which we receive we will overcome these challenges."