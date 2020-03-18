Coronavirus: James Anderson says he is 'anxious' about the virus' impact on cricket

Anderson has taken 584 wickets in 151 Tests for England

England bowler James Anderson says he is feeling "a bit anxious" because of the impact coronavirus could have on his professional and personal life.

A possible rescheduling of the cricket season will be discussed on Thursday.

The 2020 County Championship is due to begin on 12 April, while England are set to play West Indies in a three-Test series starting on 4 June.

"Cricket and sport is not the be all and end all but it is my livelihood, it's all I know," Anderson, 37, said.

"There's a chance we might not even bowl a ball this summer."

The England and Wales Cricket Board has said all options are being looked at, including postponements and playing games behind closed doors.

England's tour of Sri Lanka was called off last week, while England and Nottinghamshire batsman Alex Hales and six Surrey men's players are all self-isolating.

Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove said one contingency may be "playing no cricket at all" this season.

Anderson, England's leading wicket-taker in Tests, last played in the second Test against South Africa in January before a rib injury ruled him out of the rest of the series.

He had been left out of the squad for England's cancelled two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in the hope of being fully fit for the start of the summer.

"The season is unlikely to start," Anderson said, speaking to the BBC's Tailenders podcast.

"It's still a little bit hazy as to what's going to happen.

"I feel a little bit anxious. Just the not knowing is giving me a bit of anxiety.

"Also trying to keep a young family healthy. I am trying to stay calm, follow the guidelines.

"My wife's mum and dad live in Spain so they are in lockdown. They are in the age group where there are concerns. The anxiety is building up in our house because of not knowing what will happen in the next few months."