Alex Hales: England opener goes into self-isolation

Hales was representing Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League

England batsman Alex Hales says he is in self-isolation having developed coronavirus symptoms after returning home from Pakistan.

In a statement, the 31-year-old said he had developed a fever and dry and persistent cough.

Hales was playing in the Pakistan Super League, which on Tuesday postponed its Twenty20 competition, but returned home to be with his family on Saturday.

The Nottinghamshire opener is awaiting a test to see if he has the virus.

Hales initially left Pakistan because of the pandemic and said he did "not want to face a period of lockdown thousands of miles from home".

He said he returned home feeling "perfectly fit and healthy with absolutely no symptoms of the virus", but is following government advice after developing symptoms on Sunday.