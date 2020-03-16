Coronavirus: Six Surrey players self-isolating as precautionary measure

Surrey are scheduled to begin their Division One campaign at home to Somerset on 19 April

Six of Surrey's men's squad are self-isolating as a precautionary measure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The county is not naming the individuals affected, but say not all of them have reported symptoms.

On 11 March, Surrey cancelled their scheduled pre-season trip to Dubai because of concerns over the outbreak.

The County Championship season openers remain scheduled for 12 April and Surrey's own warm-up games are set to begin at Sussex on 2 April.

Surrey said in a statement: "While not all six have reported symptoms, close proximity means that they have all been instructed to stay at home this week.

"The six players will not be named at this point. The rest of the squad will continue to train in the marquee, gym and at The Kia Oval.

"The cancellation of England's tour of Sri Lanka and Jason Roy's return from the Pakistan Super League means Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope and Roy will rejoin the squad for training from next week."