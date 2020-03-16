Coronavirus: Ireland tour of Zimbabwe called off

Ireland and Zimbawe hope to play the six-match series at a later date

Ireland's six-game tour of Zimbabwe next month has been postponed with the agreement of both governing bodies because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The teams were scheduled to contest three Twenty20 and three ODIs from 2-12 April in Bulawayo.

"This is the only reasonable decision as we all play our part in containing the spread of COVID-19," said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.

"We will take a safety-first approach over the coming weeks and months."

He added: "Apart from the players and coaches, it is the families and social circles that we are conscious of, and to tour at this point would cause unnecessary risk to the wider community."

"We shall work with Zimbabwe Cricket to seek a new date for the tour when we are all in a position to plan for the future with greater certainty."

Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givermore Makoni said that "with the world in the throes of a public health emergency on a scale not witnessed in over a century, postponing the tour was the only reasonable thing to so".

The joint statement from the associations added: "While there are no current Irish government restrictions or prohibitions relating to Zimbabwe, the two governing bodies believed the risk posed by travel, and the fast-changing nature of coronavirus pandemic a prudent and safety-first to protect the health of players, coaching staff and fans."

Earlier this month, Ireland women's tour to Thailand for a four-team tournament was cancelled over coronavirus fears.