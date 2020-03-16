Karen Rothery: Leicestershire chief executive leaves Grace Road role

Leicestershire won just one County Championship Division Two game in 2019 and finished bottom of the table

Chief executive Karen Rothery has left Leicestershire after less than a year at the Championship Division Two club.

Rothery, who was appointed in January 2019 and took up the position in April, has agreed her departure with immediate effect.

Chairperson Mehmooda Duke told the club website: "We would like to thank Karen for her contribution. We wish her well with the next stage of her career."

Rothery had previously worked as England Netball's commercial director.