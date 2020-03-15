Coronavirus: Durham to cut short pre-season Zimbabwe tour

Durham were set for 17 days in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, for matches and warm-weather training

Durham will cut short their training camp in Zimbabwe and return home on Monday, BBC Radio Newcastle reports, amid concerns over the coronavirus.

The county had been set to train in the African nation for two weeks, having arrived on 12 March.

On Saturday, Derbyshire announced they would be ending their own pre-season tour to Zimbabwe early, also planning to travel back to England on Monday.

The 2020 County Championship season is scheduled to get under way on 12 April.