India-South Africa series off, Pakistan Super League condensed

Some fans wore masks to attend the first match in the series in Dharamsala, which was washed out by rain

India's one-day international series against South Africa has become the latest high-profile cricket event to be postponed because of coronavirus.

It was announced on Thursday that the two remaining games, in Lucknow (15 March) and Kolkata (18 March) would be played behind closed doors.

However, the two boards now hope to reschedule the series at a later date.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India earlier delayed the start of the Indian Premier League by a fortnight.

England's tour of Sri Lanka was also called off, midway through a warm-up match in Colombo.

The first game in the India-South Africa series, in Dharamsala on Thursday, was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

PSL play-offs condensed as some overseas players head home

England's Moeen Ali is remaining in Pakistan for now, but Hampshire duo James Vince (centre) and Rilee Roussouw (right) are departing

The Pakistan Super League franchise Twenty20 tournament is continuing, with some games being played behind closed doors and/or at different venues.

However, the play-offs have been condensed to just two semi-finals and a final, with the final brought forward from 22 March to 18 March - while a number of overseas players, predominantly English or England-based, are leaving the tournament early.

The Pakistan Cricket Board says the main concern among the players returning home is to "avoid a potential situation where they might become stranded, either due to flight cancellations or border closures in their own countries".

England internationals Alex Hales, James Vince, Liam Dawson, Tom Banton, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone and Tymal Mills are departing, along with West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite, and ex-South Africa batsman Rilee Roussouw, who plays for Hampshire.

However, England players remaining with their franchises for now include Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan.