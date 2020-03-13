Coronavirus: IPL season start delayed because of outbreak

The start of the 2020 Indian Premier League season has been delayed from 29 March to 15 April as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the move was a "precautionary measure".

The BCCI said it was taking "all necessary steps to ensure that all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience".

England players including Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler are due to take part.

