Ben Stokes: England all-round withdraws from Sri Lanka warm-up with abdominal problem

England's Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes is England vice-captain

All-rounder Ben Stokes has withdrawn from England's warm-up match in Sri Lanka to undergo abdominal tests - but team management say it is not linked to any coronavirus concerns.

Stokes, 28, was replaced in the batting order on day one of the tour match against a President's XI by Ollie Pope.

On day two, Stokes pulled out of the match in Colombo and has been replaced by leg-spinner Matt Parkinson.

Captain Joe Root completed his century on day two as England posted 463.

Zak Crawley had hit a century on day one of the four-day warm-up game.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Stokes will "remain at the team hotel and full reports are awaited from London".

"To be clear, this is not a viral issue or linked to COVID-19."

England's two-Test series against Sri Lanka is scheduled to start on 19 March in Galle.

