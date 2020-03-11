Worcestershire: Abu Dhabi pre-season trip cancelled over coronavirus worries

The Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi had been due to stage Worcestershire's game with Somerset

Worcestershire have cancelled their scheduled pre-season trip to the United Arab Emirates because of concerns about the risk of coronavirus.

The team were due to be in Abu Dhabi from 18 to 29 March to play five days of cricket against Somerset.

But they have now followed the lead of Lancashire, who have called off a trip to Dubai and South Africa.

It is a further blow to the Pears' plans for the 2020 season following the flooding of their New Road ground.

"Having concluded our own internal risk assessment, following the outbreak of Covid-19, we can confirm the squad will not be going on pre-season tour to Abu Dhabi," said a club statement.

"Contingency plans have been worked on since mid-February. We hope to be in a position to update members when these plans are concluded shortly."

Lancashire's trip was scheduled to include a four-day stay in Dubai before travelling to South Africa for training in Potchefstroom between 17 March and 1 April.

"We just have to follow the advice we've been given," said Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple.

The new domestic season is scheduled to begin on Sunday 12 April, when Lancashire and Somerset both have Division One home games and Worcestershire are due to play Middlesex at Lord's.

It will be preceded by the champion county game game between Essex and an MCC XI in Galle, Sri Lanka, from 24-27 March.