Afghanistan secure 21-run victory over Ireland to clinch Twenty20 series

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien fell after hitting 19 from 11 balls

Second Twenty20 international, Greater Noida, India Ireland 163-6 (20 overs): A Balbirnie 46, H Tector 37; Mujeeb 3-38 Afghanistan 184-4 (20 overs): A Afghan 49; C Young 1-27 Afghanistan won by 21 runs Scorecard

Ireland failed to build on a promising start as they fell to a 21-run defeat by Afghanistan in their second Twenty20 international in Greater Noida, India.

Ireland started well with Hazratullah Zazai falling for 28 in the ninth over, but Afghanistan battled back to post 184-4 from their 20 overs.

Andrew Balbirnie and Harry Tector produced 49 runs but it was not enough as the Irish batters fell short.

Afghanistan secured the three-match series having also won Friday's opener.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was named man of the match after taking three wickets.

Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan managed 49 runs off 28 balls, which included four boundaries and three sixes, before Mohammad Nabi added 27 runs off 17 balls.

"We started quite well, I thought we held them well - they're obviously a dangerous side particularly in that power play," said Ireland captain Balbirnie.

"But against a side like Afghanistan, you have to be good for 20 overs to get a result."

"We tend to start [with the bat] quite well in Twenty20 Internationals, but it's about getting that right balance in the middle to get us over the line in tight games."