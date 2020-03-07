Jofra Archer: England fast bowler unlikely to play in IPL

Jofra Archer (left) has taken 30 wickets at an average of 27.40 in seven Tests for England

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is unlikely to play for Rajasthan Royals in this year's Indian Premier League as he continues his recovery from an elbow injury.

England say Archer is "progressing as expected" following a scan on a stress fracture sustained in South Africa.

Archer, 24, will have another scan in mid-April before returning for Sussex in the County Championship in May.

The 2020 IPL season runs from 29 March to 24 May.

On signing a contract extension with Sussex on Thursday, Archer said he was "making good progress" with the injury and had his "fingers crossed" about playing in the IPL.

England said on Saturday that Archer's "focus will be playing for England" when the three-Test series against West Indies begins on 4 June and that he will play for Sussex to "ensure his preparation is optimal for Test cricket".

Archer, who is missing the current two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, will start a "back-to-bowling" programme towards the end of March.

A £800,00 signing by Rajasthan Royals in 2018, Archer was retained in 2019 and again this year.

He has taken 26 wickets at 23.69 apiece in 21 IPL matches.