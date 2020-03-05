Coronavirus: Cricket Ireland 'monitoring' spread of virus ahead of Zimbabwe tour

The tour will be Ireland's first time to play in Zimbabwe since their unsuccessful 2018 World Cup Qualifiers campaign

Cricket Ireland says it will "continue to monitor" the spread of coronavirus ahead of April's tour of Zimbabwe.

Ireland will face the hosts in a six-game series, which contains three Twenty20 and three one-day internationals, from 2-12 April.

The matches will be played at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Earlier this month, Ireland women's tour to Thailand for a four-team tournament was cancelled over coronavirus fears.

"Cricket Ireland is liaising with both Irish and British governments, as well as working closely with sporting authorities north and south, to ensure we are fully informed and confident that sending a squad to Zimbabwe will be safe for players, staff and travelling fans," said the association.

"At present, there are no travel restrictions to Zimbabwe, but the situation is developing on an almost daily basis.

"Since our foremost priority is duty of care to players and support staff, we shall continue to monitor the situation, and comply with the appropriate advice."

However, Ireland comprehensively beat Zimbabwe in a three-game ODI series last summer before drawing the T20I series the following week.

Ireland will travel to India to face Afghanistan in a three-game Twenty20 series on Friday.

The games will form part of Ireland's preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.