Zak Crawley: England opener signs new Kent contract until 2022

Zak Crawley scored 820 County Championship runs at an average of 34.16 last season

England opener Zak Crawley has signed a new contract with his county side Kent for the next three seasons.

Crawley made his international debut against New Zealand in November and has scored 164 runs in his four Tests.

The 22-year-old has played 73 games for Kent in all formats since his debut in 2017, helping them gain promotion to County Championship Division One the following year.

"It feels like we're beginning to build something special," he said.

"I want to play my part in establishing Kent in the first division and challenging for trophies."

Kent director of cricket Paul Downton added: "Zak is a quick learner and, with his fantastic attitude and work ethic, I am certain he will become a better and better player for Kent and for England."

Crawley's highest Test score for England was when he made 66 against South Africa in January.