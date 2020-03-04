Worcestershire: Sussex fixture switched to Kidderminster due to New Road flooding

Storms at the end of February led to more flooding at New Road

Worcestershire have confirmed their County Championship match against Sussex in April will be played at Kidderminster due to flooding.

New Road in Worcester has been under water for 62 days since last October with two floods since the new year.

Worcestershire chairman Fanos Hira confirmed switching the game to Sussex's Hove ground was not possible.

The game, scheduled to start on 25 April, will now be played at Kidderminster's Chester Road ground.

Summer flooding last season also forced the corresponding fixture between the two counties to be switched to Kidderminster in June and Worcestershire also hosted Derbyshire.

"Both away teams were complimentary of how Kidderminster Cricket Club coped and we were also very appreciative," Hira said.

"They have been excellent partners and we're delighted to have extended and deepened our relationship with them for 2020 and 2021."

Worcestershire begin their County Championship Division Two campaign away against Middlesex at Lord's on 12 April.