Stephen Doheny: Ireland replace Gary Wilson in squad for Afghanistan T20 series

Stephen Doheny was part of the Ireland Wolves squad in South Africa

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Stephen Doheny has been called into the Ireland squad to face Afghanistan in three Twenty20 internationals in India.

The 21-year-old replaces Gary Wilson, who has been ill and did not travel with the rest of the squad.

Wilson became unwell while in South Africa with the Ireland Wolves squad and was confined to his hotel room for the majority of the tour.

Ryan Eagleson will assist acting head coach Rob Cassell during the tour.

Eagleson, Ireland's academy performance coach, has been drafted in to help cover for head coach Graham Ford, who is recovering from back and rib injuries sustained in a fall at his Dublin home on the eve of the Wolves' tour.

Former Ireland international Eagleson will be a bowling and fielding coach.

Doheny, of the Rush Cricket Club, has just returned from the tour of South Africa, where the Wolves were playing Namibia.

Before that, he was in Australia playing club cricket with Randwick Petersham in Sydney.

"It's obviously a great honour for me to be called up to the T20 squad. It will be a great learning experience for me," said Doheny before his flight to India.

"It is something that I have been working hard towards for a long time and it is satisfying to know that all the many, many hours of training and preparation have paid off.

"I am aware the hard work is only really starting now, but I am looking forward to getting to India to hit the ground running."

While Wilson has been receiving treatment, Cricket Ireland medical staff made the decision to be cautious with his recovery and recommended he return home instead of travelling on to India, given the busy schedule.

Ireland will play the first match of their series against Afghanistan at Greater Noida on Friday (08:30 GMT), with further games to follow on 8 March and 10 March.